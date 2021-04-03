Over the past year, the number of deaths in accidents with taxi drivers has increased in Russia. About this on Saturday, April 3, said the head of the traffic police Mikhail Chernikov, reports RIA News…

The number of such fatal accidents has increased by 20 percent, he said. Chernikov added that, in general, the statistics on incidents with taxi cars remained the same – the indicators are the same as they were in 2019-2020.

At the same time, the department began to record more deaths in such collisions on the roads. “Passengers are dying,” said Chernikov. In his opinion, it is necessary to monitor more the organization of taxi operations, as well as the level of professionalism of drivers providing transportation services.

On April 1, it became known that a Genesis car, registered at the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Transport Combine” Russia “and assigned to the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, got into an accident with a taxi in Moscow. The accident occurred in the area of ​​Volgogradsky Prospekt, when the car was moving with a special signal turned on.