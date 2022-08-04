In Russia, in the first six months of 2022, there were 370 accidents involving personal mobility aids (IMs), including scooters. Thus, compared to the same period last year, the number of such accidents increased by 174%, and the death toll – by 100%, according to a review of the Scientific Center for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on August 4.

“For 6 months of 2022, there were 370 accidents involving SIM, in which six people died and 382 were injured,” the report says.

The largest number of accidents was registered in Moscow (94), St. Petersburg (57) and the Krasnodar Territory (26). The top five regions also included Nizhny Novgorod (18) Sverdlovsk regions (16) and Kemerovo regions (11).

“During the reporting period, the largest number (78.8%, or 288) of accidents involving IMS were registered as a collision with a pedestrian, 13.5% (50) – a collision, other types of accidents in total account for 8.6% (32) of incidents “, the review says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also recalled that at present, classifying SIM users equipped with an electric motor (electric scooters, gyroscopes, segways, unicycles, electric skateboards) to a certain category of road users causes certain difficulties. Therefore, in the event of an accident, a person who moves on such means can be equated to both a driver and a pedestrian.

The day before, Konstantin Denisov, a deputy of the Saratov Regional Duma, proposed introducing fines for leaving electric scooters outside the special parking area. The Saratov authorities decided to attend to the problem of streamlining the use of electric scooters on the streets of the city due to the increasing number of accidents with these vehicles.

Then it was reported that in June, Post Bank cardholders paid rent for electric scooters three times more often and spent three times more money on the service than in the same period last year. As Izvestia was told in a financial institution, the expenses of the bank’s clients under this item amounted to 2 million rubles against 643 thousand a year ago.

On July 28, the Moscow traffic police reported that, following the results of six months of 2022, 79 accidents with electric scooters were registered in the capital. In such accidents, 82 people were injured, there were no deaths.

On July 8, a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs suggested that the school curriculum should include classes on learning to ride electric scooters. It was proposed to allocate additional hours for this.