A terrible traffic accident that occurred around 3:30 pm local time in Cádiz, Spain, has shocked the entire port city. A bus traveling along Avenida las Cortes It crashed into some palm trees and knocked over some pedestrians..

The event was recorded in videos, which circulate quickly on social networks and give an account of the tragedy that mourns four families.

Bus without brakes in Cádiz.

One of the strongest hypotheses that the authorities use is that the driver of the vehicle, which was transporting students from the School of Nursing of the University of Cádiz, He lost control of it after the brakes failed. and in an attempt to stop he crashed into some palm trees.

In addition to the crash, the bus belonging to the Medina company, ran over several pedestrians who were walking on El Corte Inglés. Three people died at the scene and a fourth at the Puerta del Mar Hospital..

According to local media, the 30 students traveling on the bus were unharmed.

“The driver’s brakes broke in El Puente. He was tested for drugs and alcohol and gave a 0.0,” said Bruno García, mayor of Cádiz minutes after the tragedy.

The driver himself shouted ‘brakes, brakes, brakes’

The president also stated that the fatalities are a 19-year-old girl, a 17-year-old minor, and a 60-year-old woman. The details of the fourth person who died a few minutes ago after being admitted to the nearest medical center for emergencies are not known.

“Witnesses tell us that the driver himself shouted ‘brakes, brakes, brakes,'” García added to the press.

Three pedestrians died at the scene.

After the incident, three days of official mourning have been declared and the Cádiz banner flies at half-mast in the Town Hall in support of the families of the four deceased.

