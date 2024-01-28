The state has already registered 10,728 cases of the disease this year; in the same period of 2023, 3,299 infections were identified

The São Paulo Health Department confirmed on Saturday (27 January 2024) the 4th death from dengue in the State this year. According to the epidemiological bulletin for the 3rd week, deaths were recorded in the municipalities of Pindamonhangaba, Bebedouro and Jacareí.

In total, São Paulo has already registered 10,728 cases of the disease in the month. In the same period of 2023, 3,299 infections were identified. The data refers to January 1st to January 21st.

The Ministry of Health reported this week that 521 Brazilian municipalities were selected to begin vaccination against dengue by the SUS (Unified Health System) from February. The cities make up 37 health regions considered endemic for the disease.

On January 25, the GDF (Government of the Federal District) declared a public health emergency amid an explosion of dengue cases.