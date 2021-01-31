The pandemic of Covid-19 left this Saturday the blackest day since the virus entered the Murcia region last March. The lethality of the disease in this third wave manifests itself one more day with the highest number of deaths. 30 people died in the last 24 hours. The total number of fatalities rises to 1,071.

Of the 30 people who lost their lives this Saturday, 17 were men and 13 women of the following ages: 80, 78, 93, 78, 72, 85, 89, 84, 94, 84, 85, 63, 81, 83, 85, 89, 84, 83, 73, 87, 87, 86, 85 , 49, 68, 92, 51, 87, 93 and 86 years. 8 were from Cartagena, 7 from Murcia, 2 from Mula, 2 from Molina de Segura, 2 from Yecla, 2 from Alcantarilla, 2 from Cieza and the rest from Lorca, La Unión, San Javier, Jumilla and Beniel.

The daily balance of the Ministry of Health throws, on the contrary, two good news. Admissions to health centers decreased notably, from 1,098 to 1,040, a total of 58 patients left the health centers in the last hours. In addition, those hospitalized in the ICU also drop to 168, eight minus than in the previous day.

Another positive point of the count is the continuous fall of new infections. The Community notified 649 positives this Saturday, which reflects that the case curve is bending after several weeks with skyrocketing figures. Healthcare workers in the Region carried out a total of 7,246 PCR and antigen tests in the last 24 hours, which places the positivity rate at 8.9%, which continues to decrease day by day but still remains above the 5% recommended by the WHO.

Of the 649 newly infected, 187 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 72 to Cartagena, 52 to Lorca, 39 to Yecla, 24 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 22 to Totana, 21 to Alcantarilla, 19 to Molina de Segura, 18 to Torre Pacheco, 16 to Cieza, 16 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 13 to Mula, 12 to Cehegín, 12 to San Javier , 10 to Mazarrón, 9 to Jumilla, 9 to La Unión, 8 to Abarán, 7 to Alhama de Murcia, 6 to Los Alcázares, 6 to Bullas, 5 to Fortuna, 5 to Fuente Álamo, 5 to Lorquí, 5 to Santomera. The rest are distributed among various locations.

On the other hand, 1,241 people overcame the disease this Saturday, which reduces the number of active cases. Right now there 12,866 citizens with coronavirus in the Region of Murcia, of which 11,826 are in home isolation and 1,040 in hospitals (168 in ICUs).