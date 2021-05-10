Hours after the detection of two other variants of the coronavirus in the country was confirmed, the Government confirmed this Monday 17,381 new cases and another 496 deaths by covid-19 in Argentina.

The number of fatal cases rose again after 170 were reported on Saturday and 283 on Sunday over the weekend.

It arises from the daily part published this afternoon by the Ministry of Health, based on the data reported by the provinces in the last 24 hours.

With 3,165,121 infections, Argentina is located 11th among the countries with the highest number of positive cases accumulated since the beginning of the global health crisis.

If the incidence of infections per million inhabitants is considered, the country is located 40 ° with a rate of 69,106 per million. However, due to the effect of the second wave, the cut in the last week places it at 8th place, according to the Our World in Data site.

Circulation controls continue as part of the measures to contain the second wave of coronavirus. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

With the data of this Monday, the fatal cases reached 67,821, so Argentina remains in the 14th global level. And it is 8th in the number of new deaths per million inhabitants, taking into account the average of the last 7 days.

This Monday the Ministry of Health reported that for the first time the Indian and South African variants of the coronavirus were detected in Argentina. They were found in samples taken from travelers who returned from Europe and had tested positive in Ezeiza.

“But this is the first time that we have found the variants B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.1 (originally isolated in India) and B.1.351 (originally isolated in South Africa),” said Analía Rearte, National Director of Epidemiology and Information Strategic of the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

At dawn, a new Aerolineas Argentinas flight arrived in Argentina that brought from Russia a shipment of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus. As confirmed by the Government, they are 500 thousand doses, all from component 1.

The arrival in Ezeiza was at 1.14 am this Monday. With this new shipment, Argentina received a total of 12,198,250 doses of the different vaccines against Covid-19.

For the next few hours, the departure of a new plane bound for Moscow to find a new batch.

According to the latest update of the Public Vaccination Monitor, 11,337,571 doses were distributed to the provinces, of which 9,122,759 were applied. So far, just over 1.4 million people received the two injections that complete the vaccination schedule.

