The governor of the Ulyanovsk region of the Russians announced the death of 16 people from cider poisoning

The number of people who died from cider poisoning in the Ulyanovsk region has grown to 16 people. This was announced by Governor Alexei Russkikh in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, a total of 35 residents of the region were poisoned: 25 in Dimitrovgrad, nine in Ulyanovsk, and one in Novaya Malykla. 19 people were hospitalized, doctors are fighting for their lives.

Russian added that among the victims there is a minor Russian woman. Now the police finds out how and where she got the alcoholic drink. The governor emphasized that he had sent a proposal to the heads of municipalities for a joint inspection by the people’s guards and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of all points of sale of alcohol, including bottling shops.

Earlier it became known that two residents of Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region, also died due to cider poisoning. A criminal case has been initiated. Previously, the victims purchased alcohol at a local store. The alcoholic drink was produced at the enterprise of the Krasnoglinsky district of Samara. Investigators are working there now.

The mass poisoning of residents of the Ulyanovsk region became known on June 5. The reason could be the alcoholic drink “Mr. Cider”, made in the Samara region and purchased by the victims in the “Beer Territory” chain of stores. As part of the investigation of the criminal case, the businessman was detained. He is suspected of providing services that do not meet safety requirements, negligently resulting in the death of several people.