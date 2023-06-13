The death toll from the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region has increased to 17

The death toll due to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) has risen sharply and reached 17 people. This was announced on Tuesday, June 13, by the head of the government of the Kherson region Andrey Alekseenko in his Telegram channel.

“In the morning, 12 dead were confirmed in Gola Pristan and five in Aleshki,” he said.

Kakhovskaya HPP was damaged and subsequently destroyed by shelling on the night of 6 June. After numerous blows, the support of the dam was damaged, due to which an uncontrolled discharge of water and flooding of territories began. More than 4,000 people were evacuated from the flooded areas of the Kherson region.

In Moscow, the incident was called a terrorist attack and Kyiv was blamed for the incident. The Ukrainian authorities deny this and, in turn, blame Moscow.