Bryansk governor Bogomaz says death toll from DRG attack rises to two

The death toll due to the attack of saboteurs in the village of Lyubechane, Bryansk region, has risen to two people. This was announced by the Governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram.

According to him, a local resident born in 1966 died. The details of his death Bogomaz did not voice. “The operational services are taking the necessary measures,” the governor added.

On March 2, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) penetrated the territory of the village of Lubechane. Border violators fired at a car with local residents, as a result of which a local resident who was driving was killed, and a ten-year-old boy was also injured. According to Bogomaz, the child was taken to the Bryansk regional hospital, nothing threatens his life.

Related materials:

Later it became known that the Russian security forces entered into battle with saboteurs who penetrated into two villages near Bryansk, taking local residents hostage in one of them. In turn, the Federal Security Service announced that a special operation was being carried out in the region to eliminate violators.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the incident, called the attack of the Ukrainian DRG on the Bryansk region a terrorist act. He also stated that the saboteurs deliberately shot at the car with the children.