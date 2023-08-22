A 19-year-old young man died during a confrontation with the PMSP (Military Police of São Paulo) on the morning of Monday (21.Aug.2023), at Morro Santa Maria, in Santos (SP). The case was recorded during investigations by agents in Operation Shield, which now accounts for 20 deaths.

According to information from the SSP-SP (Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo), the victim shot at the police, who retaliated. The suspect was shot and taken to Hospital da Santa Casa de Santos. Both the young man’s weapons and those of the agents were seized. The 5th DP of Santos received the occurrence.

In addition to ammunition, the boy carried portions of cocaine and marijuana, according to the SSP-SP.

In a note, Santa Casa de Santos reported that the patient, victim of a gunshot wound, arrived at the hospital lifeless.

Also on Monday (21.Aug), residents of the hill staged a protest in response to the boy’s death. They burned traffic cones to create a barricade on the road where the PM agents were, while questioning the police action.

Operation Escudo was launched at the end of July, as a response to the murder of soldier Patrick Bastos Reis, from Rota (Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar). The action adds up to 20 deaths and is the deadliest since the Carandiru massacre in 1992.

According to witnesses, the PM would have killed unarmed people, in addition to allegedly invading houses and threatening the population of the region. The MPSP (Ministério Público de São Paulo) requested images from the body cameras of the police officers involved in the operation, but only received the records of 6 cases. Of them, only 3 show direct confrontations. The other images were either damaged or missing relevant content.