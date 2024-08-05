Cuauhtémoc.- The final toll of the armed attack that occurred on Friday afternoon on the streets of the Benito Juárez neighborhood in Cuauhtémoc was two dead, after the person who had been reported injured finally died in the hospital, confirmed the State Attorney General’s Office.

Regarding the events, these occurred on Tomás Mejía and 21 de Marzo streets in the Benito Juárez neighborhood, where the occupants of a vehicle shot at people who were outside a store.

At the scene they found the lifeless body of a man identified as Juan Carlos TM, 28 years old, who had injuries caused by a firearm projectile in the chest, abdomen and back.

SEMEFO personnel were in charge of removing and transferring the body to perform the legal autopsy.

In addition, a vehicle of the TOYOTA AVALON brand, 2006 model, gray color, was seized.

It was later reported that a man who was injured in the incident was in the Ramirez Topete hospital and later died.

He was identified as Mario Alejandro AC, 23 years old, with gunshot wounds to the left shoulder blade, hip and groin.