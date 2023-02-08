Home page World

From: Helen Gries

More than 11,000 people die in the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Turkish President Erdogan wants to get an idea of ​​​​the location. The news ticker.

Update from Wednesday, February 8th, 1 p.m.: Despite the far-reaching political isolation of the Syrian government, the civil war country is also receiving earthquake aid from abroad. Oman opened an airlift to send relief supplies, the state news agency said ONA reported on Wednesday. Unlike in Turkey, however, the Gulf state does not want to send any rescue teams into the country.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Sajid Al Nahjan had previously pledged $50 million (€46.5 million) in aid to Syria. Turkey is to receive the same amount. The UAE also wants to set up a field hospital in Syria and send a rescue team, the Syrian Foreign Ministry reported.

In addition to several Arab countries, Iran, Russia and China also pledged support to the Syrian leadership. A plane with relief supplies has also already arrived from India, and another with medicines and medical material is to follow, according to the Syrian state news agency sana reported.

Update from Wednesday, February 8, 12:20 p.m.: reports of BBC According to the report, the number of fatalities after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has again increased drastically. It is therefore assumed that more than 11,200 people died. According to Turkish officials, the death toll in Turkey is 8,574. Numbers from Syria are therefore unclear, so far there have been 2,662 confirmed deaths.

A man searches for people in the rubble of a destroyed building. After the severe earthquakes in the Turkish-Syrian border area, numerous people are deployed. The death toll is increasing. © Kamran Jebreili/dpa

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Erdogan travels to crisis area

Update from Wednesday, February 8, 11:30 a.m.: The number of deaths after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria continues to rise. On Wednesday afternoon, Turkish authorities, the Syrian government and the White Helmets aid group reported a death toll of over 9,400. 6,957 deaths were reported from Turkey, 1,250 from areas under the control of the Syrian government and 1,280 from the rebel stronghold of Idlib.

After two days they move political situation and the role of Recep Tayyip Erdogan into focus. The Turkish President wants to get a picture of the situation on site after the earthquake. He was expected in Hatay and Kahramanmaras provinces on Wednesday. Both areas have been badly hit by the disaster and have claimed thousands of lives. In many places, those affected complain about no or only sluggish help when rescuing people who have been buried.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: death toll rises to over 8,500

First report from Wednesday, February 8, 10:54 a.m.: Istanbul/Damascus – More than 8,500 people lost their lives in the earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria. As of Wednesday (February 8), the confirmed death toll rose to 8,504. A total of 41,654 people were injured. The horror reports of new casualties should not stop two days after the accident.

Meanwhile, helpers from all over the world are feverishly searching for people under the rubble. A fight against time – and against freezing temperatures. Two days after the natural disaster, hopes of finding survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings are dwindling. In Turkey alone, according to the civil protection authority Afad on Wednesday, there are 6,234 dead and 37,000 injured. According to the local Ministry of Health and the rescue organization White Helmets, 2,270 people have died in Syria so far.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: Rescue work in the crisis area made more difficult

The political situation on site is also making aid more difficult – for example at the only open border crossing Bab al-Hawa between Turkey and Syria. The delivery of humanitarian aid there is being delayed due to road damage, UN sources said German Press Agency (dpa). Sources in the border crossing area said some main roads leading to the border suffered cracks or other damage from the tremors.

After Earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria with thousands dead and injured the extent becomes more and more apparent. According to Vice President Oktay, around 16,150 rescue and search teams are deployed – they have been deployed to all affected provinces and districts. A total of around 60,000 helpers are on site. Those affected and aid organizations depend on support.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: situation in crisis areas dramatic – state of emergency declared

The situation in the crisis areas in Turkey and Syria is dramatic. Rescuers and civilians continue to try to free victims from the rubble of destroyed buildings. Hundreds of thousands of people have no roof over their heads. Their homes collapsed in Monday’s earthquakes. Others have fled their homes in fear.

One day after the devastating earthquake in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency on Tuesday (February 7). “We are facing one of the greatest catastrophes in our history,” Erdogan told reports in the Turkish-language daily Hurriyet according to. The state of emergency applies for three months in ten affected cities, and schools are to remain closed until February 20th. (hg/dpa)