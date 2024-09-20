The death toll from the Israeli raid that targeted the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Friday afternoon has risen, in a toll that may not be final.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center announced, in a new update on the raid’s toll, that the death toll had risen “to 12 people, and the wounded to 66, including nine in critical condition.” The rubble removal work is still ongoing.

Ambulances, the Red Cross and civil defense firefighting teams rushed to the targeted location and worked to transport the injured amidst the deployment of the Lebanese army.

An earlier toll, reported by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, indicated that the raid resulted in eight deaths and 59 injuries.