Governor Gladkov: The death toll in the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the village of Nikolskoye has increased

The death toll in the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the village of Nikolskoye in the Belgorod Region has increased to two. This was reported by the governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

“Unfortunately, the death toll has increased to two people. A man who was delivered unconscious by an ambulance team died in the operating room of City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod,” the politician wrote.