Pushilin: 4 people were killed and 13 injured as a result of Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk

The death toll as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the center of Donetsk on New Year's Eve has increased to four, 13 people were injured. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin in Telegram-channel.

Previously, Pushilin reported three dead and seven wounded.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Donetsk was reported earlier. Ukrainian troops fired 15 rockets from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at the city ten minutes after the new year.