DTEK: two more districts of Kyiv were partially de-energized after explosions

Two more districts of Kyiv were partially without power after the explosions. The Ukrainian energy holding DTEK reported an increase in the number of areas without electricity in its Telegram-channel.

“There is a partial lack of electricity in the Buchansky and Vyshgorod districts,” the publication says. According to the company's statement, the situation in the Ukrainian capital does not allow the return of electricity to its residents.

Earlier in Kyiv, repeated explosions were heard during an air raid warning. The mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, said that the detonations occurred in the Goloseevsky district of the capital and in Obolon. In addition, emergency services went to the Pechersky district. Later, the mayor informed that electricity was partially lost in Kyiv.

In addition, it became known about explosions in Kharkov and Kropyvnytskyi in the Kirovograd region. According to the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the Republic, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine.