In Russia, the number of dacha thefts has decreased. This was reported on October 16 “RIA News” in the company “Sberbank Insurance”.

The company analyzed the most frequent insured events of this summer season, which occurred in country houses. About half accounted for payments for the consequences of natural disasters (45%), followed by fires (27%) and the top three – bays (17%)

“At the same time, in the summer season-2019, the three most common risks were closed by illegal actions of third parties – robbery, theft. This season they have moved to the fourth place: they accounted for 5% of the total payments, ”the insurance company said.

Over the past summer cottage season, the largest number of insured events occurred in the Komi Republic – almost 10% of the total volume of insurance payments. In second place is Bashkortostan (about 7%), in third place is the Moscow region (6.5%).

In May, it became known that during the pandemic in Russia, the number of car thefts had halved, but the preferences of criminals regarding car brands did not change.

In addition, in the same month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the number of street crimes and crimes committed by foreign citizens had decreased in Russia.