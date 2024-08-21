Nutritionist Solomatina: You can drink about four cups of coffee a day

A healthy person can drink up to four cups of coffee a day on average without harming their health, dietician Elena Solomatina told Lenta.ru. However, the norm may differ in different cases.

“We have sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems. One excites us – we feel inspired, cheerful. But, so that we don’t burn out, the other one turns on, adenosine, a substance that calms us, begins to be produced. Caffeine occupies the receptors where this “calmizer” should be,” Solomatina said.

Caffeine, as the expert explained, does not allow adenosine to be fixed, which is why the body continues to work at the limits of its capacity, even if it is objectively time to rest. For this reason, in large quantities, caffeine can cause serious damage, in particular, to the cardiovascular system.

“But they conducted a study on large groups and found that, on average, a person can drink up to four cups of coffee a day without harming their health. Moreover, it can even be useful, since caffeine is like exercise for the heart. However, large volumes of the drink are fraught with exhaustion of the body. It is also important to remember that everything is individual: one will drink six cups, and everything will be fine, another may feel bad after three,” the nutritionist warned.

Earlier, dietitian and nutritionist Larisa Gabdulkhakova named ways to identify coffee addiction. She said that several factors can help distinguish love for coffee drinks from addiction. According to the expert, if drinking coffee turns into a daily ritual, it is a habit, not an addiction.