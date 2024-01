In recent years, Ecuador has become one of the most violent countries in Latin America | Photo: EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

According to a report released this Monday afternoon (15) by the Armed Forces of Ecuador, between last Tuesday (9) and today around 15,400 operations were carried out across the country, resulting, to date, in the arrest of 1,534 people, of which 158 are being accused of terrorism.

The Ecuadorian government has identified more than 20 criminal groups as terrorists and said they are responsible for “acts of violence, sabotage and extortion.” The Armed Forces reported that they carried out 41 operations against these groups and that five criminals were killed.

Furthermore, the Armed Forces reported that, to date, 27 prisoners who escaped from the prisons where they were serving their sentences have been recaptured and 201 prison guards and administrative staff have already been released.

Among the materials seized during operations by Ecuadorian security forces are hundreds of firearms, bladed weapons, explosives, ammunition, drugs, money, fuel and cell phones. Vehicles and motorcycles that had been stolen were also recovered.

According to information from the Ecuadorian newspaper El Universothe country's Armed Forces said they will continue their operations across the country this week.