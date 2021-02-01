In Russia last year there were 510.4 thousand crimes committed using information and telecommunication technologies. This figure is 73.4% more than in the previous year, follows from the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Of these, 80% (410.5 thousand) were committed by theft or fraud.

In 2020, cybercriminals were more likely to use bank cards, the Internet, and a telephone to commit crimes. In particular, over the year the number of actions using plastic cards increased by a record 453.1%, reaching 190.2 thousand. In 2019, according to the ministry, there were only 34.4 thousand. 300.3 were committed using the Internet. thousand crimes (+ 91.3%), mobile communications – 218.7 thousand (+ 88.3%). Often, the same crime can be committed using one or two of the above methods, the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified to Izvestia.

The highest rate of increase in crime was registered in St. Petersburg (780.6%), Ingushetia (167.5%), Leningrad Region (142.8%), Sevastopol (134.6%) and Moscow (132%). And the smallest one is in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Magadan Region and the republics of Komi, Karachay-Cherkessia and Adygea.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained to Izvestia that the dynamics of crimes committed in the field of information and telecommunication technologies is due to their actively developing use, victim behavior, as well as the emergence of new ways of committing illegal acts.

The Central Bank of Izvestia confirmed the growth of both the number and volume of transactions without the consent of bank customers in 2020.

