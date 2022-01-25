In 2021, for the first time in the last three years, the number of crimes using bank cards, various programs and mobile phones has fallen sharply, follows from the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which Izvestia has read. Whereas earlier, since 2019, it has been growing significantly as fraud has surged in the country.

Most of all, in absolute terms, the number of crimes with the use of bank cards decreased: up to 165.6 thousand, or by 12.9%. Also, the number of cases completed with the help of software fell from 10 thousand to 7.2 thousand (-28.2%), a cell phone – from 218.7 thousand to 217.6 thousand (-0.5% ), according to the data of the department. Acts using fictitious electronic payments and computer technologies have also decreased.

In general, over the past year, the overall growth rate of crimes committed with the use of information and telecommunication technologies has slowed down, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. So, according to the results of 2021, 517.7 thousand such cases were registered, which is only 1.4% more than in the previous year. Whereas before that, their active growth was observed: in 2020 by 73.4% (510.4 thousand), and in 2019 – by 68.5% (294.4 thousand).

The growth in the number of fraudulent attacks in 2021 slowed down significantly, and there are no high rates, as in 2020, Ekaterina Kilyusheva, head of the Positive Technologies information security analytics group, confirmed the trend. Moreover, according to her, in the third quarter, for the first time in three years, a decrease in the number of attacks was recorded compared to the previous period.

Reason for hunting: the number of crimes using cards and phones has fallen sharply