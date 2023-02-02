In Russia, since 2020, the number of minors recognized as victims of crimes has increased by 19.5%. In 2020, there were 94.8 thousand of them, in 2021 – 112.3 thousand, and in 2022 – 113.3 thousand. This follows from the updated data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation posted in the Unified Interdepartmental Information and Statistical System (EMISS).

The number of registered illegal actions against children and adolescents has also increased – from 90.4 thousand in 2020 to 103.2 thousand in 2022 (+ 14.2%).

The difference between the number of crimes and victims, which is about 10 thousand, is explained by the fact that in one incident there can be several victims at once, Vadim Bagaturia, a former prosecutor’s office investigator, explained to Izvestia.

“It could also be the other way around. For example, when several crimes were committed against one victim,” he said.

The increase in the number of child victims occurred against the background of a general decrease in this indicator (from 1.38 million in 2020 to 1.24 million in 2022).

It is quite difficult to unequivocally determine the reasons for the increase in the number of crimes against minors, emphasized the press service of the children’s ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

“At the same time, this can be explained by an increase in the detection of such crimes and, in general, an improvement in the work of supervisory and law enforcement agencies. The second is the increased attention to this issue on the part of society, including parents, which is confirmed by the growth of appeals addressed to us, ”the press service said in response to a request from Izvestia.

