The number of people infected with COVID in the Russian Federation per day was 11,086 people, which was the minimum since October 5, 2020.

The total number of cases of coronavirus in the country reached 4,223,186 as of February 26, according to the website. Stopcoronavirus.rf…

15 722 patients recovered in a day, 428 people died. In total, 85 304 residents of the country became victims of the pandemic.

The daily increase is still intense in Moscow (+1 336 infected), in St. Petersburg (+ 947), in the Moscow (+502) and Nizhny Novgorod (+392) ​​regions. The minimum number of cases was registered in Tuva and Chukotka – two people each.