The Region of Murcia resists for the moment the dreaded arrival of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. This is shown by the data of the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health, which only counts 17 new cases of Covid-19 in Murcia in the last 24 hours, when only 658 PCR tests were performed to detect the disease.

Of the 17 positives, 4 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 3 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 2 to Torre Pacheco, 2 to Puerto Lumbreras. The rest are spread over various locations.

The number of new infections detected is the lowest registered in the Region of Murcia since last March 19 and continues on the path marked in recent days, although it may be conditioned by the lower number of tests carried out due to the decrease in diagnostic activity for the holidays of Holy Week.

The positivity rate, in any case, is currently at 2.58%, so for now, according to the criteria set by the health authorities, the Region of Murcia still sees the arrival of the fourth wave far behind.

The number of sick continues to decline



The latest Epidemiology balance also confirms a new decrease in the number of active cases of coronavirus in the Region of Murcia, standing at 612 (66 less than in the previous count), so this indicator adds two consecutive days in decline.

Of the 612 patients who are currently diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia, 522 are in home isolation and 90 are hospitalized, 34 of them in the Intensive Care Unit. These last two indicators hardly change, since the number of hospitalized patients decreases slightly in one patient and the number of people in the ICU remains the same as in the previous count.

Another day with the dead



What they do have to regret again are more killed by coronavirus after the death of two men aged 75 and 72 years respectively within Health Area I was certified on Friday. The total number of fatalities from Covid-19 amounts to 1,570.

Since the coronavirus health crisis began, up to 108,550 people have passed the disease in the Region of Murcia. 106,368 have been discharged, of which 81 have done so in the last 24 hours.

The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health has carried out 975,336 PCR and antigen tests and 105,183 antibody tests since the pandemic was declared.