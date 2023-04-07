Nearly three years after the Trump administration tried to ban TikTok from the United States if the Chinese did not relinquish controlling interest in the company, the Biden administration issued a similar ultimatum, the video app revealed to Reuters news agency. The move follows the presentation of a bill that would allow the White House to ban TikTok or other foreign technologies if they pose a risk to national security. The concern has been gaining echo in other countries of the world.

Scrutiny for the Chinese app has been high: two days after TikTok celebrated reaching 150 million users in the United States, the company’s CEO Shou Zi Chew was asked at a congressional hearing about the app’s ties to the Chinese government. .

Chew denies that TikTok, whose downloads exceed 3.5 billion worldwide, shares data with the Beijing government. Despite this, suspicions about this practice, among other security and privacy problems of the popular video platform, have led an increasing number of countries to partially or fully ban the application, especially from the electronic devices of authorities and public officials. Check out the countries that have already taken some action:

Afghanistan (2022)

The Taliban leadership has banned TikTok and the video game PUBG, claiming to protect young Afghans who are “being lied to”.

Germany (2020)

Government services have already come to the conclusion that it is too risky to use the app on official work devices, but there is no single guideline. Each ministry can determine which apps are allowed. Since 2020, the Ministry of Defense has restricted the use of TikTok. At the Ministry of the Interior, the app cannot be accessed over the network, nor can it be installed on the phones of the authorities.

Australia (April 4, 2023)

The country has banned TikTok from all federally issued devices over security concerns.

Belgium (March 10, 2023)

Belgium’s Security Council has banned the use of TikTok by federal government employees on their work phones. There will be a review of the measure in six months.

Bulgaria

Bulgarian civil servants are prohibited from using any social networks on their work devices.

Canada (February 28, 2023)

The nation has banned TikTok on government-issued devices because it presents “an unacceptable risk to privacy and security.” In the future, civil servants will be blocked from downloading the app.

Denmark (March 1, 2023)

The country’s cybersecurity agency has recommended that government service officials not use the app on work phones, citing that excessive data access through the app can lead to “it could potentially be used to conduct espionage against its users,” reported Politico. . The agency also listed possible risks for TikTok being Chinese, as the Asian country’s laws require owners to collaborate with authorities. The defense ministry banned TikTok from its employees’ phones and ordered those who had already installed it to remove it.

France (March 24, 2023)

French civil servants can no longer download the app (or streaming apps, games and other social networks) on their work phones. At the same time, government services are assessing TikTok’s risks, while the Senate is preparing to launch its own investigations into the social network. According to the Politico website, parliamentarians will analyze “its use, its exploitation of data, strategy of influence, propaganda and disinformation”.

Scotland (March 23, 2023)

TikTok has been banned from all phones and devices issued to Scottish government ministers and officials, due to security concerns. Parliamentary officials were also advised to remove the platform from their devices, including personal ones.

Slovakia (March 23, 2023)

Parliament has barred TikTok from all work devices, “since it can be a significant risk in the field of cybersecurity and in the field of cyberespionage,” parliamentary spokeswoman Michaela Jurcová told Politico.

U.S (December 2022)

The US government’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a powerful national security body, unanimously recommended in 2020 that ByteDance divest TikTok over fears that user data could be passed on to the government of China.

In December 2022, Congress previously passed a bill to ban TikTok on federal devices. In early March of this year, the US gave government agencies 30 days to delete TikTok from federal devices and systems over data security concerns. The ban only applies to government devices, though some lawmakers are advocating an outright ban, introducing a bill to ban the app from the US. More than half of the 50 US states have also banned the app from official devices, as have Congress and the US military.

Estonia

Defense ministry officials have been banned from having TikTok on their work and personal devices for cybersecurity reasons.

India (June 2020)

Banned TikTok and dozens of other apps from Chinese developers across all devices in June 2020, over security and privacy concerns. Companies were given the opportunity to answer these questions about security and privacy requirements, but the ban was made permanent in January 2021.

Latvia (March 1, 2023)

The foreign minister has banned TikTok from devices that contain emails from the body, citing security reasons, although there are no plans to restrict the use of TikTok by government authorities.

New Zealand

New Zealand lawmakers and Parliamentary staff will be banned from having the TikTok app on their work phones, following the advice of cybersecurity experts. The app will be removed from all devices with access to the parliamentary network, although staff can make arrangements for people who need TikTok to do their jobs.

Norway (March 21, 2023)

The Norwegian parliament has banned Tiktok on work devices after the country’s Ministry of Justice warned that the app should not be installed on phones issued to government employees. Parliament’s spokesman said that TikTok should not be on devices that have access to the assembly’s systems and that it should be removed as soon as possible.

Netherlands (March 21, 2023)

In March, the government issued an order for its authorities to uninstall apps from countries that engage in an “offensive cyber program and/or against the interests” of the Netherlands, including China, North Korea, Iran and Russia.

Pakistan (October 2020)

The country has banned TikTok at least four times since October 2020, with the latest ban ending in November. The government said it had concerns that the app promoted immoral content.

UK (March 16, 2023)

In mid-March, TikTok was banned from mobile phones used by ministers and government officials. MPs banned the app from all official devices and the Parliament’s network. The government has asked the National Center for Cyber ​​Security to look into a potential vulnerability of government data in relation to social media applications and the risks around how sensitive information can be accessed and used.

Czech Republic

According to a government spokesperson to Politico, authorities are generally prohibited from having apps that are not intended for work on their professional devices.

Sweden (November 29, 2022)

All government employees were required to uninstall TikTok by November 29th, as from December 1st, emails and other government apps will no longer work on devices that have the Chinese app.

Taiwan (December 2022)

In December last year, Taiwan imposed a ban on TikTok in the public sector after the FBI warned that TikTok posed a national security risk. Government devices, including mobile phones, tablets and desktop computers, are not allowed to use Chinese-made software such as TikTok, its Chinese equivalent Douyin, or even Xiaohongshu, a lifestyle content app. Taiwan also launched an investigation on the social media app into suspected illegal operations on the island.

European Union (February 2023)

The EU’s three main bodies, the European Commission, the EU Council and the European Parliament, along with the bloc’s diplomatic service, have banned the use of TikTok by their employees on work devices. The European Parliament has also advised lawmakers and officials to remove TikTok from their personal devices.

Other countries

Some countries like Austria, Spain, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland and Romania are monitoring the situation or assessing the risks of the app. In the case of Ireland, in addition to regulatory bodies studying illegal data transfers to China, the country also analyzes the app’s practices in relation to children’s privacy.

Other countries, such as Bulgaria (which already bans any social networks on public servants’ work devices) and Luxembourg, are waiting. According to Politico, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel told the European Council on March 23 that “if there is evidence that there is something, I will ban [o TikTok]”, justifying: “I don’t want to hit China just for the sake of hitting”.