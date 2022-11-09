Five counterfeit banknotes were found in the banking system of the Komi Republic in the third quarter of 2022. About this on Wednesday, November 9, writes IA “Komiinform” with reference to the press service of the regional branch of the Central Bank.

The number of banknotes turned out to be two times less than in the same period last year.

All bills had a face value of 5 thousand rubles. Three of them were found in Syktyvkar, and one more in Vorkuta and Usinsk. All of them were seized.

As the manager of the regional branch of the Central Bank Gleb Chirkov noted, cash must be checked for several signs of authenticity.

“Look at the banknote against the light, tilt it, check the quality of the banknote paper, the watermark, the security thread and the hidden iridescent stripes,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that in the second quarter of 2022, 41 banknotes of the Bank of Russia with signs of forgery were identified in the Lipetsk region. Basically, counterfeit banknotes with a face value of 5 thousand rubles were detected in circulation.