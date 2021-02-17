The number of corporate parties on February 23 and March 8 has been cut by more than half. This is evidenced by the results of a study by the SuperJob job search service, the results of which were published on February 17 “RIA News“.

“This year, 53% of Russian companies do not plan corporate events either in connection with the Defender of the Fatherland Day or in connection with International Women’s Day. A year ago, 44% of employers did without corporate events these days, ”the study says.

In most cases, companies with a staff of 100 to 1000 people (59%), as well as enterprises in the service sector (665) and industry (62%), refuse corporate events. Most of the companies that decided to do without a corporate party are from St. Petersburg (60%).

Only 19% of employers plan to hold corporate events on both holidays, of which the majority are banking companies (23%). 7% of companies are planning to hold joint celebrations, 1% of Russian companies are going to arrange a holiday only on February 23rd, and 2% – only on March 8th.

Earlier, Rostrud recalled that there will be six working days in the week from February 15 to February 21, after which the Russians will have three days off – from February 21 to February 23 inclusive.