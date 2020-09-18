The number of detected cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus in the world has exceeded 30 million. This is evidenced by the data the project Johns Hopkins University.

According to the website, the number of people infected by 2:00 Moscow time reached 30,003,378. 943,203 patients died, another 20.39 million people were cured.

The United States remains in first place for the number of reported cases of coronavirus infection (6.66 million). India is in second place (5.11 million), followed by Brazil (4.41 million). The five countries with the highest number of infected also include Russia (1.08 million) and Peru (744,400).

Earlier, the US Congress banned calling COVID-19 “the Chinese virus.” The House of Representatives passed a resolution that disapproved of “all forms of anti-Chinese sentiment related to COVID-19,” including expressions such as “China virus” and “Wuhan virus.”

An outbreak of COVID-19 pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic.