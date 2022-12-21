China has been at the start of a potentially gigantic wave of infections since the country abruptly let go of most corona measures earlier this month. On Sunday, China reported 66 corona deaths to the World Health Organization WHO, Monday 74 – but the increasing crowds in crematoria and funeral homes give the impression that there are already many more. Four questions about the consequences of a major corona wave in China.

1Why are corona deaths increasing in China?

Earlier this month, the Chinese government suddenly abolished most corona measures: there are no more lockdowns of entire cities as soon as a few corona cases appear, there are no more travel restrictions, testing is voluntary in most places and people who test positive are allowed to self-isolate at home rather than in mass quarantine facilities.

Since the release of the measures, the virus has been circulating rapidly, and the immunity of the population – 1.4 billion people – is low due to the strict zero-covid policy of the past 2.5 years and the moderate vaccination rate. China reports that more than 90 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, but that was more than a year ago. Only 60 percent got a booster shot, and of the over-80s not even 41 percent.

This mainly involved vaccination with Chinese vaccines from the manufacturers Sinovac and Sinopharm, which are based on inactivated original coronavirus. The question is how well they still protect against Omikron and all its sub-variants.

From studies to date, the picture emerges that Omikron does not cause a milder disease than, for example, the original variant in unvaccinated people. The fact that Omikron is less pathogenic and deadly in the West seems to be mainly due to the immunity of the entire population, through infections and vaccinations.

2How many deaths from Covid-19 can be expected in China?

The current wave of infection is the first of three, expects epidemiologist Wu Zunyou of China’s Center for Infectious Disease Control CDC. He expects the second wave after the Chinese New Year celebrations that begin on January 21, and the third after those holidays, he said Monday.

In the coming months, if no action is taken, up to a million people in China could die from Covid-19 according to modellers’ initial estimates, writes the scientific journal Nature; even 1.6 million throughout 2023. For comparison: worldwide, more than 6.6 million corona deaths have now been reported to the WHO, the WHO estimates the actual number to be around 14.8 million. China is definitely heading for a few bad months, according to the Australian infectious disease modeller James Wood.

If infections increase as quickly as expected, hospitals will soon be flooded. The models also show that the wave of infection can be mitigated if vaccination campaigns are started quickly with better vaccines, if high-risk groups receive antiviral drugs, and if many people use face masks and limit their travel movements.

3 Are there dangerous variants emerging?

There is little insight into which sub-variants of Omikron are circulating in China. A ‘variety soup’ of dozens of sub-variants of Omikron has now emerged worldwide, each of which escapes the immune system slightly better. In the Netherlands, for example, subvariant BQ1.1 is now dominant. So far, there are no subvariants that seem more pathogenic. Five subvariants are closely monitored by the WHO, including BA.5 and its descendants.

In China, more than 130 sub-variants have been counted. Asian media reports that the omikron subvariants BA.5.2 and BF.7 are now dominant variants in China. These are descendants of BA.5. Compared to previous subvariants (BA.1 to BA.5), BF.7 would escape defenses better and spread faster according to Chinese experts. Whether that is true remains to be seen. BF.7 was also encountered in the Netherlands this fall, but has since been overtaken by BQ.1.1.

“The estimate of the R-value is very different for this variant in China and in Europe,” says virologist Marion Koopmans. The R-value indicates how many other people one infected patient in turn infects. “In China it is estimated at more than ten, in Europe these variants are not much more contagious than others we see now. That is probably because the virus here, thanks to all the vaccinations and infections, encounters a better immunological barrier.”

4 What is the risk of a new worrying variant?

That is impossible to say. But the more people – and animals – a virus can infect, the more chances it has to mutate. “We still don’t understand how Omikron came about, with that surprisingly large number of mutations,” says virologist Eric Snijder of the LUMC in Leiden. “The most likely scenario: in a patient with a poor immune system. It cannot be ruled out that something like this will happen again.” The impact of such a new subvariant could be less than expected, now that a large part of the world’s population has immunity. “But that also depends entirely on the properties of such a new variant.”

