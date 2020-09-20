The number of reported corona cases continued to rise over the weekend in Lower Saxony. Fridays for Future wants to demonstrate again.

In Lower Saxony have since the beginning of the corona pandemic * 18,884 People infected (as of September 20, 2020).

have since the beginning of the corona pandemic * People infected (as of September 20, 2020). A county has a critical one corona Limit reached.

Limit reached. Click here for the old news ticker: Coronavirus in Lower Saxony *.

Update from Sunday, 09/20/2020, 10:25 a.m .: The number of corona cases in Lower Saxony continues to rise – on the weekend the 7-day incidence, i.e. the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, rose to 11.9.

Overall, an increase in the number of cases to 18,884 corona infections was reported on Sunday (September 20, 2020), an increase of 109 cases compared to the previous day. 16,288 people are currently considered recovered in Lower Saxony – there have been no further deaths in connection with Corona.

Proven corona infections (09/20/2020) 18,884 (+109) Dear people recovered 16,288 (+52) Deceased persons (with Sars-Cov-2) 669 (+0) 7-day incidence * 11.9 * This means the 7-day incidence: The number indicates how many new infections there were per 100,000 inhabitants in a certain region in the past seven days

Despite the ongoing corona pandemic: Fridays for Future wants to demonstrate again in Lower Saxony

The corona pandemic has already lasted around six months and since then the activists of the climate movement Fridays for Future have also paused. This break should end now. At the global climate strike on September 25, 2020, the climate in Hanover should take to the streets again, as reported by the dpa.

Accordingly, events are planned on the Cityring to make the city center car-free on this day. As the FFF local group in Hanover reports, there is a hygiene concept with a mask requirement for the entire duration of the protest, and there are also fixed seats marked on the street at a distance.

Update from Saturday, September 19, 2020, 1:45 p.m .: Four out of five students in Lower Saxony feel the online lectures and seminars because of corona as psychologically stressful. That is the result of a new study. In addition, 70 percent found a higher workload due to online teaching, such as the Regional branch conference announced in Lüneburg.

The general student committees of the universities in Lower Saxony are organized in it. 1901 students attended the survey took part.

Lower Saxony: State branch conference calls for financial support due to Corona

The student representatives have been calling for a “solidarity semester” since April. A semester should because of the corona-Crisis not counted for all. So it would be possible for students to continue to receive student loans if the study period is due to coronaPandemic would have to be extended.

In addition, the state branch conference calls for greater financial support. The reason: many Student jobs dropped out because of Corona.

According to a spokeswoman, the Lower Saxony Ministry of Science wants to find a regulation for the entire period of the corona pandemic. “Because we anticipate that the next two semesters will probably run differently than before corona-Pandemic common, “she said.

The following is planned: to extend the standard period of study by one semester before returning to normal operations. The amendment to the Lower Saxony University Act will be pushed this year and will probably take effect next year.

Corona cases in Lower Saxony: The numbers are increasing

Update from Saturday, September 19, 2020, 12:33 p.m .: The number of corona-Infected has increased in Lower Saxony. The country reports 153 new cases on Saturday (September 19, 2020) compared to Friday (September 18, 2020). This has been the case since the outbreak of coronaPandemic in Lower Saxony a total of 18,775 people infected with the corona virus.

16,236 patients have now recovered. Since Friday, the number of people recovered has increased by 109 cases. In the past 24 hours, the health authorities had no other Kill to complain. 669 people are in Lower Saxony died in connection with a corona infection. The 7 day incidence is 11.5.

District in Lower Saxony reaches critical corona limit

Update from Saturday, September 19, 2020, 8:39 a.m .: corona-Alarm in Lower Saxony: The district Cloppenburg has the limit at corona-New infections exceeded and therefore tightened the rules for some of his communities. Lower Saxony’s Minister of Health Carola Reimann (SPD) described the increasing number of infections on Friday (September 18, 2020) as worrying. “The situation on site is serious, but manageable according to our current knowledge.”

Corona in Lower Saxony: Restaurants in the Cloppenburg district have to close at 10 p.m.

On Friday (September 18, 2020) were in the district Cloppenburg 61.5 new infections per 100,000 residents reported in the past week. From a value of more than 50, increased protective measures must be initiated.

On Friday (September 18, 2020) were in the district Cloppenburg 61.5 new infections per 100,000 residents reported in the past week. From a value of more than 50, increased protective measures must be initiated.

In some parts of the district a maximum of six people are allowed to meet privately until October 4th. Clubs are allowed to corona do not hold meetings. Restaurants must close by 10 p.m. at the latest. Affected by the corona-Measures are the city of Löningen and the communities of Essen, Lastrup and Lindern. Schools had previously been closed in the affected communities. In addition, team and school sports were prohibited across the district.

Possible corona easing in Lower Saxony: clubs could open

First report from Friday, September 18, 2020, 5 p.m .: Göttingen – dancing in clubs again soon? The state Lower Saxony apparently plans despite increasing Corona infections further relaxation of the corona restrictions. The German Press Agency reports that such a draft is available and is still being agreed between the ministries. So there is no final decision yet.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Clubs could open soon – only dancing with a mask? (Symbol image) © Sophia Kembowski / dpa

Corona in Lower Saxony: Dancing in clubs could soon be possible again

Should the draft go through, the easing would apply from October 1st, 2020 – and clubs and discos in Lower Saxony after a half year Corona crisis to open again. According to a report in the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung, it could look like this:

Up to 200 people should be allowed outside.

A maximum of 100 people are allowed indoors.

Alcohol should be prohibited from 6 p.m.

Dancing on the dance floor should only be allowed with a mask.

Private celebrations and other events for up to 500 people could be possible in the future under certain conditions – as well as large events with more than 500 people.

Corona in Lower Saxony: New corona easing is initially limited in time

First of all, the new strategy of corona easing in Lower Saxony be limited and permits for events are valid until the end of the year, writes the Tagesschau, which refers to the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung.

This is regulated in such a way “in order to be able to evaluate the effects of this considerable relaxation”, as the German Press Agency quotes from the present draft for the state of Lower Saxony. The new regulations are to be tried and tested in this way.

This “autumn strategy” also provides a plan B: Depending on the infection situation in Lower Saxony continue to tighten the measures against the Coronavirus possible, writes the Tagesschau. Collective quarantine measures and a complete local shutdown are also possible.

Corona in Lower Saxony: Two people died in connection with Covid-19

In Lower Saxony 194 people have contacted the Coronavirus infected. Two people are related to one Covid-19– disease died. The total number since the outbreak of the pandemic in Lower Saxony has risen to 18,622 reported corona cases. (Katharina Ahnefeld) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

