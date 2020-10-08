After coming under the control of the corona infection, now the growth rate of the Containment Zone has also decreased slightly for the last two-three days. From the last week of August, the number of containment zones was increasing rapidly. After this, their number was 2697 on 6 October, while it was 2707 on 5 October. However, their number has again increased to 2702 on Wednesday.Talking about September, the maximum number of corona cases were reported on September 16, which numbered 4473. On this day, the number of containment zones also increased to 1637. On September 5, home isolation cases were 9822 in the capital and just 946 in the Containment Zone. On 6 September, the Containment Zone crossed the 1000 mark. On 1 July, 16703 people were in home isolation in Delhi, while the city had 437 containment zones.

So far 4764 Containment Zone has been made in Delhi

At the same time, on 31 July, the number of home isolations decreased to 5763 and the Containment Zone increased to 692. According to the officials, the number of new and newly formed container zones in the capital is staying around. This is the reason why the increasing number of containment zones has decreased. According to the report, 4764 containment zones have been formed in Delhi so far. Of these, 2062 were de-containerized. After June 21, 4430 new containment zones have been set up in Delhi.