Chihuahua.- The number of criminal charges against the company Klover Sport Trading, which allegedly committed fraudulent investment schemes such as Aras, Vitas or Yox, has increased to seven, according to the Central Zone Prosecutor’s Office.

This, after more than two weeks ago, complaints were made public by victims of this company that stopped paying the supposed returns or returning the invested capital.

Just last week, in a press conference, the prosecutor for the Central Zone, Heliodoro Araiza, reported on the investigation in which three complaints had initially been received, which during the course of the week increased by four more victims.

The company Klover Sport was accused of fraud, as part of the same scheme in which monthly returns were promised that were then not delivered to the affected parties, who when they requested their alleged investment capital did not receive it back either.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office, through its spokesman, Eduardo Esparza, recalled that in the case of Aras there is a record of 6,464 victims, of which 4,365 complaints were brought to court and in which there has already been a conviction.

In the case of Vitas, there have been 355 complaints to date. For this reason, the population was urged to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office if they were a presumed victim of Klover Sport, so that the largest number of complaints can be consolidated.

[email protected]