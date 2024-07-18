The Colombian migration across the southern border of the United States experienced a significant drop throughout the month of June, according to new data from the Customs and Border Protection Agency (CPB).

According to published figures, Authorities arrested some 8,400 compatriots during the month trying to enter the country illegally, compared to 10,800 in May, a drop of approximately 20 percent.

US authorities arrested some 8,400 Colombians in June. Photo:AFP

The number recorded is the second lowest so far in fiscal year 2024 (which started in October) and it is less than half of what was reached last December when the highest movement of Colombians in the nine months of the period occurred (18,692).

In total, the year-to-date figure stands at around 110,000 Colombians detained. If this trend continues, or continues to decline, The 2024 figures could be the lowest since fiscal year 2022, when the number of migrants began to skyrocket. That year, the total was about 125,000 (compared to 6,200 in 2021) and then jumped to 159,536 in 2023.

The figure represents the lowest number of migrants in the 41 months since Joe Biden assumed the presidency.

New statistics on encounters with Colombians coincide with a general decline in illegal migration to the US throughout the same month evaluatedAccording to the CPB, in June there were about 130,000 encounters compared to 170,000 in May, or a reduction of 25 percent (approx.)

If only arrests between border posts are counted, that is, not those who turned themselves in to the authorities at official points but those detained entering through trails, the drop is even sharper (83,536 people). In either case, The figure represents the lowest number of migrants in the 41 months since Joe Biden assumed the presidency.

In June, some 130,000 migrants were counted trying to enter the country illegally. Photo:EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

According to authorities, the numbers have continued to fall throughout the month of July.

According to CPB, arrests are averaging about 1,900 per day. At that rate, the number could fall to less than 60,000 by July, a statistic not seen since the final months of Donald Trump’s administration. when immigration was severely limited by restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the successes in border control are due to the new measures that the Biden administration began to implement since May, when it suspended asylum applications as long as daily encounters did not fall below 1,500 people per day and raised the criteria for granting this protection.

Likewise, the opening of more avenues for migrants to reach the US without resorting to illegality and the imposition of strong sanctions against those who try to enter without authorization.

Mexico is also said to be contributing by increasing its control to prevent migrants from reaching the US border.

For the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the successes in border control are due to the new measures that the Biden administration began to implement. Photo:AFP

“The simplest truth is that there is a global migration crisis, and if the United States does not secure its border, there is no limit to the number of people who can try to come here, because there is no better place on the planet than here,” Biden said in early June shortly after the new asylum measures were announced.

The news, of course, represents a relief for Biden since the crisis at the border was one of the issues that was weighing the most on his mind, and negatively, in the current electoral race against Donald Trump, who has made it the axis of his campaign.

If the trend continues, The new figures could ease the pressure and neutralise one of its weakest sides. Unfortunately for Biden, his poor performance in the presidential debate and questions about his cognitive abilities have so far overshadowed everything else, both positive and negative.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent for EL TIEMPO

Washington

