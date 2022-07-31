The TFR of Primorsky Krai reported that the number of people poisoned in the children’s camp increased to 43

In Primorye, the number of victims of poisoning in a children’s camp has increased to 43. This was reported in the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for the region, reports RIA News.

Thus, the press service clarified that a message about the poisoning of minor children was received by the law enforcement agencies of Primorsky Krai on Sunday morning, July 31.

At the same time, the department reported that a pre-investigation check was initiated on the fact of the incident under Part 1 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of life and health safety”).

Earlier it was reported that 35 children and one adult who were poisoned in the Yunost children’s camp in Artem were hospitalized in hospitals in Primorsky Krai on July 31. Later, the Ministry of Health of the region said that the condition of the victims remains stable and does not pose a threat to life.