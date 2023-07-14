The number of inspection posts was increased near the Crimean bridge, he said in his Telegramchannel Minister of Transport of the Republic of Crimea Nikolay Lukashenko on July 14.

“According to the information of the FKU UPRDOR Taman and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise UVO of the Ministry of Transport of Russia, the number of inspection posts has been increased and their work has been strengthened by the Republic of Crimea,” he wrote.

Lukashenka assured that traffic jams would be eliminated within a few hours.

“On the Crimean side, the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Crimea, the traffic police department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea and the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia organized measures to distribute drinking water to citizens who are in line. Additional toilets have been installed. We apologize for any inconvenience,” he added.

According to the data of the operational channel of the information center on highways, the situation on the auto-approaches to the Crimean bridge in Telegramthere are no traffic difficulties from the side of Taman, however, there are 680 vehicles from the side of Kerch.

Earlier, on July 10, a traffic jam of 1310 cars formed at the entrance to the Crimean bridge from the Krasnodar Territory. The waiting time in the column of cars was almost six hours. The bridge had increased security measures with 100% screening.