The number of people infected with coronavirus infection in the United States has exceeded 30 million, such data are provided on Wednesday, March 24, at website Johns Hopkins University.

According to him, for the entire time of the pandemic in the United States, a total of 545,053 people have died with COVID-19. The country ranks first in the world in terms of the number of people infected with coronavirus infection and deaths.

On March 3, US President Joe Biden, during a speech at the White House, said that he hoped to return the country to life, which was before the coronavirus pandemic, next spring.

On March 11, Biden signed a new $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress in the face of a pandemic. It provides for the allocation of approximately $ 400 billion directly to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. About $ 1 trillion should be directed to providing assistance to the population, the rest – to stimulate the economy.

On January 22, Biden said that the economic crisis in the United States caused by the coronavirus pandemic is only deepening, therefore decisive and urgent measures are needed. On the same day, the head of the National Economic Council of the White House, Brian Dees, said that the US authorities must take urgent measures, otherwise they will have to get out “from an even deeper pit.”