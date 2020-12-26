The number of cases of coronavirus infection in Russia has exceeded three million: over the past day, COVID-19 was confirmed in 29,258 people. This is reported by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel Saturday, December 26th.

Thus, the total number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,021,964.

Most of all new cases of infection in the last 24 hours were recorded in Moscow – 7480. After the capital, St. Petersburg (3755) and the Moscow region (1615) are leading in terms of daily growth. During the day, 567 patients with coronavirus died.

On December 25, 29,018 new infections were reported, for a total of 2,992,706.