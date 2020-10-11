The number of new cases of coronavirus infection in the world is hitting an anti-record for the third day in a row, over the past 383,359 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were recorded. This is reported on website World Health Organization (WHO) Saturday 10 October.

A day ago, 350,766 cases of infection were reported, two days ago, 338,779 cases were recorded per day. The largest number of cases was detected in India, where the increase was 73,272 people per day, as well as in the USA – 54,232 patients.

Earlier on October 10, Johns Hopkins University reported that the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in the world exceeded 37 million. According to the latest data, in the world since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,069,836 patients with COVID-19 have died. Over 25 million sick people have recovered over the entire time.

At the end of September, UN Secretary General António Guterres called the staggering number of victims of the coronavirus pandemic, which at that time had already exceeded the 1 million mark. According to the Secretary General, there is no end in sight to the turmoil from the consequences of the pandemic. He called on the countries to cooperate in order to overcome difficulties together.

On October 2, scientists from Princeton and California Universities, as well as Johns Hopkins University, shared the results of a study according to which children and young people played the greatest role in the spread of coronavirus in the world.