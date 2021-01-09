The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world was 88 879 115. This is evidenced by the data service American Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, January 9th.

More than 1.9 million people died due to complications due to COVID-19. Over 49.4 million patients have been cured.

The largest number of cases was detected in the United States – over 21.8 million. India is in second place in terms of the number of detected cases (more than 10.4 million), and Brazil is in third place (more than 8 million).

According to the university, 812,212 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the world yesterday.

On the same day, World Health Organization (WHO) expert Maria van Kerkhove announced that a new strain of coronavirus, discovered in the UK at the end of last year, is spreading faster than the unmutated variant.

At the same time, she added that in the fight against the spread of a new mutated virus strain, there is no usual difference, standard security measures are in place. According to van Kerkhove, there is no data on the particular danger of the coronavirus COVID-19.

It became known in the middle of December that a new strain of coronavirus had been discovered in the United Kingdom. According to the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the mutated type of virus is 70% more infectious than its predecessor. However, according to him, there is no evidence that he is more deadly. In this regard, a number of countries have limited transport links with the UK, including Russia. Later, the “British” strain of coronavirus was found in several countries, including Denmark, Japan and the United States.

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, began at the end of December 2019 in the Chinese multimillion-dollar city of Wuhan. For several months, the disease has spread to more than 210 countries of the world. A pandemic of the disease was declared by WHO on March 11.