The number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in the world since the beginning of the pandemic has amounted to 340,543,962, while 5,570,163 deaths have been registered during this time. About this on Friday, January 21, reported World Health Organization (WHO).

According to WHO, the number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 3,472,227 per day, the number of deaths increased by 9,184.

At the same time, the largest number of cases was recorded in the United States – 68,199,861 people. In India, 38,566,027 residents of the country were infected, in Brazil – 23,416,748, in the UK – 15,613,287, and in France – 15,201,084.

In addition, the largest number of deaths is also noted in the United States – 852,334 people died, 621,855 people died from coronavirus in Brazil, and 488,396 in India.

A day earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a record number of cases of COVID-19 in the world per day – 3,777,104 cases.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on January 18 that the next few weeks for health services “will be critical” as the Omicron strain continues to spread rapidly around the world.

On the same day, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, said that there were no scientific prerequisites for the conclusion that the pandemic was over on the Omicron strain.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six anti-coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

