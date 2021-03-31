After vaccination with the second component of the coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, about a thousand people fell ill with COVID-19, reported Interfax at the press service of the capital’s social development complex.

“Of all vaccinated patients who have passed more than two weeks after being vaccinated with the second component, only about one thousand people fell ill with coronavirus, which is about one tenth of a percent,” the department said.

They also reported RIA Newsthat the overwhelming majority carry the infection in a mild form. Immunity to coronavirus after vaccination is formed in everyone in their own way, therefore, it is necessary to strictly observe safety measures, the press service added.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that after being vaccinated against the new coronavirus, a person can still become infected and get sick, but the vaccination will protect him from the severe course of COVID-19 and death. She recalled that no vaccine in the world protects a person from meeting the pathogen against whom she works.