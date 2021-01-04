The number of cases of coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 85 million. This is evidenced by data from Johns Hopkins University, cited on January 4, which is updated on website in real time.

As of 04:10 Moscow time, 85,068,700 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world. Of these, more than 47 million have recovered and more than 1.8 million have died.

The largest number of detected infections is observed in the United States – 20,614,190 people. In second place is India (10 323 965), in third – Brazil (7 733 746).

Earlier in January, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented Beijing’s version of the origin of the coronavirus. According to him, according to most studies, the pandemic of the new infection was caused by separate outbreaks in different places around the world.

An outbreak of COVID-19 pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. On March 11, WHO announced that the situation could be characterized as a pandemic.