The number of cases of coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 80 million. This is evidenced by data from Johns Hopkins University, cited on December 26, which is updated on website in real time.

As of 20:23 Moscow time, 80,027,056 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world. Of these, more than 45 million have recovered and more than 1.7 million have died.

The largest number of detected infections is observed in the United States – 18,771,885 people. In second place is India (10,169,118), in third – Brazil (7,448,560). Russia ranks fourth with a total number of recorded infections of 2,992,123.

Earlier, scientists from the University of Washington said that the S1 protein, which forms the spines of the COVID-19 virus, helps it penetrate the human brain. According to the researchers, the most common symptoms of coronavirus are coughing and shortness of breath, as the disease most commonly affects the lungs.

At the same time, the coronavirus sometimes leads to various neurological symptoms, from headaches to seizures and seizures, and such complications can persist for a very long time. Experts suggest that their possible cause is the entry of the virus into the brain.