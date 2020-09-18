The number of recorded cases of coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 30 million. These updates are available on the Johns Hopkins University website.

The number of infected is now 30,003,378. More than 20,398,380 people have been cured.

Since the beginning of its spread, 943,203 patients have become victims of the new coronavirus infection.

The United States is still in first place in terms of the number of infections – 6,664,021 cases.

India is in second place. 5 118 253 people were infected there. Brazil (4 419 083) closes the three anti-leaders.

On Thursday, Russia allowed the outpatient use of two domestic drugs for coronavirus. Previously, they could only be used to treat patients in hospitals.