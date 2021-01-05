In the United States, 180,477 cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day, it is reported on the site Johns Hopkins University.

1,903 people became victims of the disease in 24 hours.

The other day in the country recorded a record for the number of new cases of COVID-19 per day – almost 300 thousand.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 20.8 million cases of infection have been registered in the United States, more than 353 thousand people have died.

It was previously reported that the US FDA medical regulator expressed disagreement on the issue of reducing the dosage for vaccination against coronavirus.

So the department commented on the statement of the American immunologist Monsef Sloughi, who suggested giving people between the ages of 18 and 55 half the dose of Moderna vaccine, but twice in a row to get twice as many citizens.