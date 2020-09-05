In Russia, over the past day, 5205 cases of coronavirus infection were registered, the portal reports. stopcoronavirus.rf…

Most of the new infections were noted in Moscow – 671, in St. Petersburg – 195, in the Moscow region – 168. In total, 1,020,310 people were infected in the Russian Federation by September 5.

Over the past 24 hours, 5379 patients have been discharged. During the period of the pandemic, 838 126 patients were cured of the coronavirus in the Russian Federation.

During the day, 110 infected people died in the Russian Federation, for the entire time – 17,759 people.

On September 4, the daily increase in new cases of coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation amounted to 5,110. On September 3, 4,995 infected were detected, and on September 2, the daily increase in cases was equal to 4952. On September 1, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia exceeded one million.