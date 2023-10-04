The number of cafes and restaurants in new buildings and already occupied new houses in the capital in 2023 is on average 4–5 units per thousand apartments, which is 30–50% more than in pre-pandemic 2019, analysts Absolut POS and AFI told Izvestia Development.

As Sergey Baranov, director of commercial real estate at AFI Development, notes, cafes and restaurants in residential complexes are becoming an analogue of coworking spaces for specialists working remotely and a platform for collaborations. Due to the trend of growing demand for studio apartments and small apartments, cafes and restaurants are becoming “neutral territory” for meetings – a direct alternative to the practice of hosting guests at home.

According to the expert’s forecast, the trend will maintain an upward trend and over the next two years the number of cafes and restaurants in residential complexes will increase by another 20–25%.

According to Absolut POS, on average, visitors to catering establishments in residential complexes spend 30% more time in them than in the city center, with a comparable average bill. Among the most popular catering concepts in residential areas are family restaurants, bakeries, confectioneries and coffee shops, noted Aleksey Smirnov, regional director of Absolut POS. The opportunity to work quietly and spend more time in a café near home increases the demand for hybrid concepts: cafes with co-working areas, beauty cafes combining beauty services and coffee shops, barbershops, cafes with flower shops.

“Remote work has become a lifestyle for a significant part of the residents of Moscow and other megacities, and this has created a strong need for cafes and restaurants in large residential complexes. This trend will intensify in the coming years, so the opening of at least two or three catering outlets is becoming a mandatory standard when opening new residential complexes,” says Alexey Smirnov.