In the Sverdlovsk region, almost 200 houses burned down as a result of a fire. It was announced on April 26 TASS in emergency services.

“In the villages of Taezhny, Visim, Neustroyeva, Karpinsk and Progress, the fires have been eliminated, and in Sosva they have been localized. 195 buildings were burned, including 140 residential buildings,” the source said.

The day before in the village of Sosva there was an ignition of woodworking waste. A helicopter and a group of firefighters were sent to put out the fire. The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that gusts of wind and a large amount of dry vegetation contributed to the rapid spread of fire.

Also in the village of Taezhny, 21 houses caught fire, of which 16 were inhabited by people. 27 people were evacuated, now they are in a temporary accommodation center.

According to Izvestia’s source, Yuriy Zh., born in 1961, died as a result of the fire. According to preliminary information, on the eve of the incident, the man turned 62 years old.

On April 26, two criminal cases were initiated on the fact of fires in the Sverdlovsk region in connection with the possible negligence of officials and causing death by negligence. It was also reported that about 660 people were left homeless due to the fire.