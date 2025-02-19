Babies births rebuked slightly in 2024, which meant their first flood in the last decade. They are figures that the National Statistics Institute (INE) has facilitated, according to the monthly estimational of births and deaths corresponding to the month of December, but that allows a balance of the full year.

During 2024 it is provisionally estimated that there were a total of 322,034 births in Spain, which meant a 0.4% increase with respect to the previous year (1,378 more). The ascent is mild and despite breaking the trend, births have fallen 24.7% in Spain between 2024 and 2014.

Also, in recent years the fall of the number of births has been accompanied by a delay in maternity age. An indicator that reflects this delay, according to the INE, is the number of births of mothers of 40 or more years, which has grown 8.5% in the last 10 years.

In relative terms, while in 2014 7.2% of births were of mothers of 40 years or more, in 2024 that percentage rose to 10.4%. In 2014, the number of mothers of less than 25 years was 427,595, compared to 322,034 in last year.









Deaths

Regarding deaths, during 2024 it is estimated that 439,146 people died in Spain, 0.7% more than in the previous year. These data make the vegetative balance- difference between births and deaths that occurred in Spain- was negative in 114,937 people according to the provisional data of the year 2024.

By age and sex, the greatest decrease in deaths in relative terms was observed in people between five and 29 years in men (-6.1% compared to 2023), and in people from 85 to 89 years in women (- 6.0%).

By autonomous communities, the greatest increases in the number of births in 2024 were registered in Cantabria (13.3%) and the Balearic Islands (5.7%), followed by Castilla y León (5%), Community of Madrid (4 , 7%), Melilla (3.8%), Castilla-La Mancha (2.5%), Navarra (1.4%), Valencian Community (0.6), La Rioja (1%) Extremadura (0.5%) and Asturias (0.1%),

And the greatest descents in the number of births in Galicia (-4.4%) and the Basque Country (-3.7%), Murcia (-1.2%), Catalonia (-0.6%), Canary Islands (- 2.3%),

As for deaths, the greatest increases compared to 2023 occurred in Cantabria (6.1%) and Castilla y León and Extremadura (5.0%in both), followed by the Balearic Islands (4.2%), Castilla-La La Mancha (3.1%), Navarra ((2.9%), Community of Madrid (2.7%), Basque Country (1.2%) Aragon (0.5%), Asturias (1%) and La Rioja (0.4%).

The greatest decrease in deaths was recorded in the Autonomous City of Melilla (-14.0%) and Ceuta (-3.4%), followed by Murcia (-2.8%), Andalusia (-1,6), Valencian Community (-0.7%), Galicia, Catalonia and the Canary Islands (all three with -0.2%),

Vegetative growth (births less deaths) was negative in 2024 in all communities, except in the community of Madrid (which had a positive balance of 2,707 people), Murcia region (852), Illes Balears (237) and the autonomous cities of Melilla (370) and Ceuta (142).

On the contrary, the most negative vegetative balances were recorded in Galicia (-19.333), Castilla y León (-16.385) and Catalonia (-13.668).