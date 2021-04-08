The number of bankruptcies among Russians in 2021 almost doubled compared to last year. According to a study by Fedresurs, this number increased by 81.5 percent, RBC reports.

Thus, in the first quarter of this year, 40,569 Russians, including individual entrepreneurs, were declared bankrupt. In 2020, that number was 22,356. In addition, this year the bankruptcy procedure was initiated at the request of the debtors themselves in 95.3 percent of cases against 93 percent a year earlier.

Related materials Land of the Soviets Companies around the world are losing billions to bad consultations. Russia is also in danger

The leading regions in terms of the number of bankrupts were Moscow, Moscow Region, Krasnodar Territory, Samara Region and St. Petersburg.

At the same time, the number of corporate bankruptcies at the beginning of 2021, on the contrary, decreased by 8.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Thus, in the first quarter of this year, 2,395 decisions on the bankruptcy of legal entities were made. Last year this number was 2,607.

The leading regions in this parameter are Moscow, Moscow region, St. Petersburg, Sverdlovsk region and Tatarstan.

Earlier, “Fedresurs” calculated the number of bankrupt in a new way, using a simplified procedure, the Russians. The new procedure, by law, should take six months. Thus, in March this deadline expired for the first applicants who applied in September. As of March 29, 283 people could become bankrupt under a simplified scheme, which is 14.5 percent of those who filed applications in September.